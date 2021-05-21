C J Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

