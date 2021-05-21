Bytom (BTM) Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $145.59 million and approximately $88.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.96 or 0.00501789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,678,584,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,299,294 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

