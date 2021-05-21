Burford Capital Limited to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

BUR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burford Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

