Burford Capital Limited to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

BUR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burford Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

