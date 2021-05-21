BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

