BT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

