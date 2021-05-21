BT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

