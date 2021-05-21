Bryan, Garnier & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $203.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $213.15. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

