BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

DOOO opened at $81.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

