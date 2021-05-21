Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $87.00

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 955.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,647. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

