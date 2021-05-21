Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Target Price at $14.75

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.