Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $209.86

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

