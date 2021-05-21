Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

