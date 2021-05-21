Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $228.57

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.57.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $359,110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $242.24 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

