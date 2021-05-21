Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $31.75

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of HARP opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $660.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,352 shares of company stock worth $13,222,410. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

