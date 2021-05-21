Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$41.75

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.97. 26,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.89. The firm has a market cap of C$680.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.