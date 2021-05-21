Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 2,515

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.94) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 67.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,789.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,417.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

