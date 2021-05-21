Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $16.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.