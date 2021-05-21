Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €51.00

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.00 ($60.00).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €43.86 ($51.60) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.11.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.