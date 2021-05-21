Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $111.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.71 million to $114.69 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $474.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $8,228,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

