Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $84.00. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.