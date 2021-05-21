Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.27. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 34,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,648. The stock has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

