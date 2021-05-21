Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $78.77. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

