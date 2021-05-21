Brokerages Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 821,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,563. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

