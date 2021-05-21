Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.81 million to $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,661. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,620 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.