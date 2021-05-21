Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $260.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

CVGW remained flat at $$73.55 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

