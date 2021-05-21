Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

