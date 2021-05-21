Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). 2U posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $29,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 1,660.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

