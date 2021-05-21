Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.32. 14,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

