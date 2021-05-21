Brokerages Anticipate Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. Alexander & Baldwin posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,716 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.