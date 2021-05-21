Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

