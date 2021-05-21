Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

