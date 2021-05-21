Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AVGO opened at $455.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $270.51 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

