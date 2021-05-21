Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.04. 38,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,017. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

