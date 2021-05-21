Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $91.90. 10,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

