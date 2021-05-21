Brighton Jones LLC Buys 5,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock remained flat at $$51.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

