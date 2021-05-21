Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.63. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 345.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,934 shares of company stock worth $1,931,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,629. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.50 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.