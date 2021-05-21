Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

