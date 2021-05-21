Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 127,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.