Brian J. Sereda Sells 20,430 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Energous by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Energous by 85.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

