Brett Just Sells 10,191 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 5,668,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.