Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Head to Head Analysis

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 4.84 $23.80 million $0.17 39.53

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05%

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

