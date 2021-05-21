Braskem (BAK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Braskem (NYSE: BAK):

5/18/2021 – Braskem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

4/28/2021 – Braskem had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Braskem was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAK opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

