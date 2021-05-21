Brandywine Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 633.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

