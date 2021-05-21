Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 1,357,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

