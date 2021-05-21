Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $648.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $311.11 and a 1 year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

