Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $632,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

