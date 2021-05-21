Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $326.70 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,168 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,995 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.