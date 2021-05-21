Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

