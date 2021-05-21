Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

